Police: Girl, 11, struck in apparent 'accidental' shooting in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, Del. - A shooting is under investigation after an 11-year-old girl became a victim in Wilmington last week.
Police found the girl when responding to a shooting incident on the 800 block of Church Street Thursday night.
The girl was transported to a local hospital, where she was placed in stable condition.
Police say they believe the shooting was "accidental in nature."
An investigation is still underway.