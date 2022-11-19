Expand / Collapse search

Police: Girl, 11, struck in apparent 'accidental' shooting in Wilmington

By FOX 29 Staff
WILMINGTON, Del. - A shooting is under investigation after an 11-year-old girl became a victim in Wilmington last week.

Police found the girl when responding to a shooting incident on the 800 block of Church Street Thursday night.

The girl was transported to a local hospital, where she was placed in stable condition.

Police say they believe the shooting was "accidental in nature."

An investigation is still underway.