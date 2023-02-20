Wrong-way crash leaves 1 dead, 4 injured at Mayfair intersection, officials say

article

One person is dead, and another four injured, after two cars collided in Philadelphia's Mayfair section early Monday morning.

Officials say the collision was a wrong-way crash that unfolded on the 2700 block of Levick Street around 2:40 a.m.

Five people were transported to local hospitals, where one was later pronounced dead.

Four other people are said to be injured, however their conditions are not known at this time.

Officials confirm that all the victims are adults, but their ages and identities have yet to be released.

Portions of Levick Street were closed following the deadly crash, and were still not open as of 5 a.m.