DA: Man arrested for shooting at 3 people in just 2 hours during separate Philadelphia shootings

Three people became the targets of two shootings within a two-hour span, and now officials say the man who pulled the trigger is in custody.

Quiseer Russell is accused of carrying out the shootings, which began at Dilworth Plaza just before midnight on February 13.

A 29-year-old uniformed security guard told investigators he was working when a group entered the plaza after hours.

Police say the unarmed guard tried to get the group to leave, but one man refused, and a physical altercation broke out.

Video shared by police shows the guard punching Russell once before the suspect pulls out a handgun and fires two shots at the guard.

The bullet struck a window on a nearby café at the plaza, missing the guard.

About two hours later, officials say Russell and two unknown males engaged in another altercation with two men at Broad and Snyder streets.

When they pursued Russell by vehicle, the suspect fired one round into the vehicle, according to officials. The bullet hit one of the men in the leg.

Russell was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated assault, possession of an instrument of crime and related offenses in connection to both shootings. He is being held on $950,000 bail.



