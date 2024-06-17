Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Watch
from WED 6:00 AM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, New Castle County
3
Heat Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Heat Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM EDT until WED 6:00 AM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, New Castle County

Police helicopter helping to keep this Pennsylvania city safe this summer

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  June 17, 2024 11:12am EDT
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

Muhlenberg, PA - January 22: A Pennsylvania State Police helicopter flies overhead during the search. At the former Berks Products Quarry along Fifth Street Highway in Muhlenberg Township Friday afternoon January 22, 2021 where a man suspected of sho

Expand

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A Pennsylvania city has taken fighting crime to the sky with a new partnership.

Allentown police announced that the department is partnering with Pennsylvania State Police throughout the summer to help keep their community safe.

On Saturday, a state police helicopter was deployed along with a contingent of troopers.

MORE HEADLINES:

"I am grateful to the PSP and our officers for working together to hold people accountable who choose to engage in criminal activity," Allentown Police Chief Roca said.

Police have yet to release any information regarding incidents intercepted by the helicopter or troopers.