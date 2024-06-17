Police helicopter helping to keep this Pennsylvania city safe this summer

article

A Pennsylvania city has taken fighting crime to the sky with a new partnership.

Allentown police announced that the department is partnering with Pennsylvania State Police throughout the summer to help keep their community safe.

On Saturday, a state police helicopter was deployed along with a contingent of troopers.

"I am grateful to the PSP and our officers for working together to hold people accountable who choose to engage in criminal activity," Allentown Police Chief Roca said.

Police have yet to release any information regarding incidents intercepted by the helicopter or troopers.