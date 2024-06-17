Teen shot, gun found in alley as Philadelphia police investigate

An overnight shooting has sparked an investigation in Philadelphia's Carrol Park neighborhood.

Officers found a 17-year-old boy shot on the 1500 block of North Alden Street around 12:30 a.m. Monday.

He was shot three times in the leg, and transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

MORE HEADLINES:

The shooting spanned two crime scenes just blocks away. A gun was recovered in an alleyway at one scene.

Police say the teen is being held as a prisoner as they investigate.