Teen shot, gun found in alley as Philadelphia police investigate
PHILADELPHIA - An overnight shooting has sparked an investigation in Philadelphia's Carrol Park neighborhood.
Officers found a 17-year-old boy shot on the 1500 block of North Alden Street around 12:30 a.m. Monday.
He was shot three times in the leg, and transported to a local hospital in stable condition.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Mystery death in Bucks County condo under investigation: police
- Family speaks out after teen killed in Fairmount Park shooting: ‘I’m not letting up until justice is served’
- Suspect on dirt bike hospitalized after pulling gun on officers: officials
The shooting spanned two crime scenes just blocks away. A gun was recovered in an alleyway at one scene.
Police say the teen is being held as a prisoner as they investigate.