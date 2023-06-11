Police: Hit-and-run driver fled after getting out car, seeing injured pedestrian on Bensalem highway

article

A driver and his vehicle are being sought after police say he left a man critically injured on a highway in Bucks County Saturday night.

The 42-year-old was crossing Route 1 outside the Lincoln Motel in Bensalem when he was hit by a 2015-17 white Hyundai Sonata, according to authorities.

Police say the driver stopped, got out of his car, saw the victim lying in the road, then fled the scene.

MORE HEADLINES:

The victim is said to be in critical condition at a local hospital.

Police are asking for the public's help to locate the suspected vehicle, which may have damage to its hood and a broken windshield.