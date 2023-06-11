Police: Hit-and-run driver fled after getting out car, seeing injured pedestrian on Bensalem highway
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. - A driver and his vehicle are being sought after police say he left a man critically injured on a highway in Bucks County Saturday night.
The 42-year-old was crossing Route 1 outside the Lincoln Motel in Bensalem when he was hit by a 2015-17 white Hyundai Sonata, according to authorities.
Police say the driver stopped, got out of his car, saw the victim lying in the road, then fled the scene.
The victim is said to be in critical condition at a local hospital.
Police are asking for the public's help to locate the suspected vehicle, which may have damage to its hood and a broken windshield.