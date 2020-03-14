Police: Homeowner shoots intruder in Strawberry Mansion

article

Police are investigating after they say a homeowner shot a man attempting to break into their Strawberry Mansion home.

The incident occurred just after midnight Friday on the 1800 block of North 31st Street.

Police said the homeowner shot the 63-year-old man in the face. The man was hospitalized in stable condition. The homeowner was not injured.

RELATED STORIES:

2 teens wounded in shooting in Strawberry Mansion

Man critical after double shooting in Strawberry Mansion; 2 males in custody

Advertisement

Man, 57, stabbed with machete in Strawberry Mansion; suspect arrested

No further information has been released at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP