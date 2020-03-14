Police: Homeowner shoots intruder in Strawberry Mansion
STRAWBERRY MANSION - Police are investigating after they say a homeowner shot a man attempting to break into their Strawberry Mansion home.
The incident occurred just after midnight Friday on the 1800 block of North 31st Street.
Police said the homeowner shot the 63-year-old man in the face. The man was hospitalized in stable condition. The homeowner was not injured.
RELATED STORIES:
2 teens wounded in shooting in Strawberry Mansion
Man critical after double shooting in Strawberry Mansion; 2 males in custody
Advertisement
Man, 57, stabbed with machete in Strawberry Mansion; suspect arrested
No further information has been released at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation.
___
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP