Philadelphia Mills Mall shooting victim identified as stepson of DA’s office detective

The man shot and killed following a fight in the Philadelphia Mills Mall food court on Monday has been identified by authorities as the stepson of a detective.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner identified the victim as 21-year-old Dominic Billa in a statement released Tuesday morning.

Krasner says Billa is the stepson of a county detective who is assigned to his Homicide/Non-Fatal Shooting Unit.

"I extend my deepest condolences to our Detective, and to the loved ones of Mr. Billa. We are outraged over the violence that claimed the life of this young man. Shopping malls, basketball courts, supermarkets, and all spaces in our communities should be free of the threat of gun violence," Krasner said in his statement.

Police say shots rang out near the orange entrance of the Philadelphia Mills Mall around 5:05 p.m. after at least two men were engaged in a fistfight.

During the fight, the suspect produced a handgun and shot Billa multiple times in the chest. Billa was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they are currently searching for a single gunman who was able to flee the mall ground during the chaos. No weapon was recovered from the scene.

"We at the District Attorney’s Office will continue to work diligently to seek justice when arrests are made for the shootings and homicides that persist in our communities, because guns are far too cheap and plentiful in our society," Krasner said in his statement.

___

___

