Victim in attempted carjacking shoots 14-year-old suspect, Philly police say

Philadelphia police say a Lyft driver who fell victim to an attempted carjacking shot the 14-year-old suspect.

Neighbors on a quiet East Oak Lane block were still on edge Monday after gunfire had them scrambling from their beds this week.

Police say two teens, ages 14 and 15, called for a Lyft ride on the 6600 block of North 7th Street, and when the driver arrived things quickly turned violent. According to police, the two attempted to take the 50-year-old driver's car.

One of the two teens pulled a gun and threatened the Lyft driver, but he had a license to carry and pulled out his own weapon, according to investigators.

Police say the driver shot the 14-year-old suspect in the leg. The 15-year-old stayed at the scene as police arrived.

It comes just a week after surveillance cameras captured a carjacking of a 52-year-old driver in Northeast Philly.

Advertisement

Police tracked down the carjackers to West Philly where a 17-year-old was arrested.

A task force of detectives is trying to track down suspects in the latest wave of carjackings.

The Lyft driver was not injuried.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter