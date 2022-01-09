2 teens killed, 3 injured in shootings across Philadelphia Saturday

It was a violent weekend for Philadelphia's youth as multiple were shot and two were killed Saturday.

At approximately 7:53 p.m. a 19-year-old male was shot once in the shoulder. He was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he was placed in stable condition. No scene was located, but a vehicle was held for further processing for evidence.

In the East Germantown section of the city, a 17-year-old boy was shot to death. The incident happened around 5 p.m. and police say the teenager suffered four gunshot wounds to the torso before succumbing to his injuries.

Shortly thereafter, a double shooting left a 16-year-old boy hurt and a 19-year-old man dead. Police say the 16-year-old is listed in stable condition after he was shot three times. The 19-year-old man suffered two gunshot wounds to the ribs and expired a short time later.

Later in the evening at approximately 6:37 p.m., another 17-year-old was shot. This time, the incident happened in Kensington. The teenager was shot once in the back in what police are reporting is an apparent road rage case. He was listed in critical condition.

No weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made in any of these cases.

