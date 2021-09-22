Police identify 2 suspects accused of throwing lit firework into Tredyffrin apartment

article

Two men are facing charges after police in Tredyffrin Township say they threw a lit, fountain-style firework into an occupied apartment and started a fire.

Alvin Agolla, 27, and Jovan Watkins, 24, have been identified as suspects in the July 4 incident. Agolla was taken into custody on Sept. 19. He has been charged with arson, causing or risking a catastrophe, criminal mischief, and recklessly endangering another person.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Watkins, who faces a number of charges including conspiracy to commit arson, causing or risking a catastrophe, criminal mischief, and recklessly endangering another person.

Back on July 4, Tredyffrin Township Police and members of the Berwyn Fire Company responded to the Stonegate of Devon Apartment Homes for a fire investigation around 11:30 p.m. They say a fountain-style firework was thrown into an occupied apartment, causing a fire.

The residents inside were not injured, but the lit firework did cause damage to the walls and carpet of the apartment.

Investigators say they do not believe the apartment was targeted for any specific reason and was chosen randomly by the suspects.

