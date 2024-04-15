Police identify officer who shot 15-year-old as gunfire erupted at Philadelphia Eid event

Authorities have identified the officer who they say shot a 15-year-old boy when gunfire erupted at an end of Ramadan celebration in Philadelphia.

Police say Officer Diamond Jaynes shot the teen in the shoulder and leg as chaos unfolded during last Wednesday's Eid al-Fitr event at Clara Muhammad Square.

Commissioner Kevin Bethel previously told reporters the teen who was shot was armed. Police say a black AR-style pistol was found near the teen's feet.

Officer Jaynes is said to have secured the firearm in her patrol car before driving the teen to the hospital where he was placed in stable condition.

Investigators say hundreds of people were celebrating the end of Ramadan event when gunshots erupted inside Clara Muhammad Square on Wyalusing Avenue.

Officers at a nearby gas station who were ticketing illegally parked vehicles responded to the gunfire that investigators say came from a shootout between two groups.

Three people, including the teen shot by police, were injured in the shooting. A 22-year-old was hit in the stomach and a 15-year-old was grazed in the finger.

A 15-year-old girl suffered a fractured leg when investigators say she was struck by a police vehicle that was responding to the chaotic scene.

Five people, including two 15-year-olds and a pair of 16-year-olds, were taken into custody. Kahbir Oglesby-Hicks, 21, was also arrested and charged in the shooting.

Investigators believe the shooting was not connected to the Eid event itself. Over two dozen spent shell casings were recovered by investigators.