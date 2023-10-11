Police identify suspect accused of killing woman inside North Philadelphia barbershop

article

Philadelphia police have identified a suspect in relation to a shooting last week that left one woman dead in a North Philadelphia barbershop.

Police say 44-year-old Armond Hilton is wanted for murder, robbery, VUFA and related offenses.

According to officials, the shooting occurred Saturday, October 7 at 1:48 p.m., on the 2500 block of West Lehigh Avenue.

Related article

The suspect opened fire inside the shop, hitting the woman in her torso and her head, police say.

At around 2:04 p.m. medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene. She was later identified as Nitiffa Wade from Coatesville, Pennsylvania.

Hilton is considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-334 or call or text the PPD's tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

As with all homicides in the City of Philadelphia, there is a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.