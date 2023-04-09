Police investigate 'suspicious' death of man inside West Philadelphia golf course

article

Philadelphia police are investigating a death of an unidentified man they say is suspicious.

Officials said 19th District officers were called to 7400 Lansdowne Avenue, in West Philadelphia, inside the golf course, Sunday evening, just after 5 p.m.

Once inside, they found the man, thought to be about 50 years of age, unresponsive. According to authorities, there was no sign of trauma, nor were there any personal belongings or notes.

Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the man’s death and how he came to be found at the golf course.

Police did not release any further details.

