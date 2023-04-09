Man, 27, rushed to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds in Mantua neighborhood dies

A man is dead after several shots were fired in Philadelphia's Mantua section early Sunday morning.

Police were called to the 700 block of Dekalb Street to find a 27-year-old gunshot victim around 4:!5 a.m.

He was shot multiple times through the body. Police rushed him to the hospital, where succumbed to his injuries shortly after arriving.

No arrested have been made, no weapons recovered, and no suspect descriptions at this time.

Police are investigating what may have led to the fatal shooting.