Police investigate triple shooting in Somerton: sources

Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting in Somerton.

Police responded to Bustleton Avenue and Tomlinson Road around 11 Thursday night.

Police sources say three people were shot – two men and a girl, who was grazed by a bullet to the forehead.

Police have not released a motive or said whether a suspect is in custody.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

