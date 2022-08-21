Police: Boy, 14, killed; 5 others injured during Saturday night shootings in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, Del. - Two separate shootings left one person dead and five others injured after a violent night erupted in Wilmington on Saturday.
The first shooting became fatal when police say a 14-year-old died near 6th and North Madison streets around 9:30 p.m. A 20-year-old man was also reportedly struck in that shooting, and is said to be in critical condition.
A few hours later, four other people became victims of another shooting on 27th Street in the same Delaware city.
A 34-year-old man is in critical condition. The three other victims are reportedly in stable condition: a 25-year-old man, 41-year-old man and 43-year-old woman.
No identities have been released in either shooting, and both are under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Brandon Mosley at 302-576-3646.