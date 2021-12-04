Police investigating after man, woman shot to death in North Philadelphia

article

Two people have been shot to death in North Philadelphia.

The incident reportedly happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. on the 2900 block of North Orkney Street.

Police say a John Doe in his late 20s to early 30s was shot once in the chest and twice in the groin. He was taken to Temple University Hospital by police where he was pronounced dead at approximately 12:43 p.m.

A 43-year-old woman was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances of the shooting have not yet been released, however police say there has been no weapon recovered and no arrests made.

