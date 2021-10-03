Police investigating unruly group that gathered outside City Hall on Saturday

A chaotic scene unfolded outside Philadelphia's City Hall on Saturday night when members of a large, unruly group damaged a police car, launched fireworks and performed burnouts in the street.

The Philadelphia Police Department on Sunday said it is looking for members of a group that gathered on Market Street near City Hall around midnight Sunday.

According to police, at least one police cruiser was damaged when people from the crowd jumped on its hood. A car was spotted doing donuts around the cruiser while surrounded by a group of spectators.

Video shared with FOX 29 News by Gio7707 shows the fireworks popping and a person drifting which left skid marks in the road.

Investigators said large rowdy crowds are "an ongoing issue within the city" and several similar incidents were reported over the weekend. One disorderly event included over 200 cars, police said.

The Philadelphia Police Department said several members on an unruly crowd damaged a police car and at least one car performed donuts on Market Street near City Hall.

"Our number one priority is the safety of the public, which can, and often does become compromised when individuals behave in a reckless manner that endangers themselves and those around them." a police spokesperson said.

No arrests have been reported but police say they are "actively investigating" the gatherings.

