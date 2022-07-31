Police investigating fatal shooting after car crashes into South Jersey home
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.J. - A fatal shooting is under investigating after it ended with a car crashing into a home early Sunday morning.
Police say the shooting happened around midnight on the 1100 block of East Elmer Road in Cumberland County.
The victim died as a result of the shooting, according to police.
A car also reportedly crashed into a home nearby where the shooting took place.
The identity of the victim has to be released, and no information regarding a motive was given.
The shooting is under investigation.