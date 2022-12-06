Police: Man, 2 children missing from Philadelphia since beginning of November

Police in Philadelphia are searching for a man and two children who they say have not been seen for more than a month.

Isabel Naumowicz, 3, and Jonathan Rossi, 7, were last seen leaving a property on the 7600 block of Roosevelt Boulevard with 43-year-old Edward Naumowicz on Nov. 1.

Police say Isabel has blonde hair and blue/gray eyes and Jonathan has brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities did not share a description of Edward, nor did they disclose a relationship between the three missing people.

Investigators believe Edward may be in the area of Kensington and Allegheny avenues.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Isabel, Jonathan or Edward is asked to contact police immediately.