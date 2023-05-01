Police: Man, 21, shot in the head in West Philadelphia

article

Police say a man is critically injured after he was shot in the head in West Philadelphia Monday night.

Shorty after 7 p.m., police responded to the 200 block of North Robinson Street for reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers say they located a 21-year-old man who had been shot one time in the head and one time in the leg.

Police transported the victim to Lankenau Hospital where they say he was placed in critical condition.

Authorities say no arrest has been made, and no weapon was recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.