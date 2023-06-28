Police: Man, 22, dies at hospital after being shot multiple times in North Philadelphia

article

A young man has died at a Philadelphia hospital after being shot multiple times, police say.

According to authorities, the shooting erupted on the 3100 block of North Stillman Street in the North Philadelphia section of the city on Tuesday at 9:42 p.m.

Police say officers with the 39th District responded and found a 22-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his head, chest and back.

The victim, later identified as Nadir Smith of North Philadelphia, was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly before 11 p.m.

Officials say the scene was held, no weapon was recovered and no arrest was made.

The investigation is ongoing and active with the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Detective Unit.