Police: Man, 22, shot during attempted robbery in Southwest Philadelphia

A 22-year-old man is recovering after he was shot during an attempted robbery.

According to officials, the shooting happened at South 59th street and Elmwood Avenue early Saturday, about 6 a.m., in Southwest Philadelphia.

The 22-year-old man was said to be the victim of an attempted robbery when he was shot in the leg.

He was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and listed in critical, but stable condition.

Police say an investigation is underway.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

