Police: Man, 24, shot and killed in Strawberry Mansion

Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in Strawberry Mansion Monday afternoon.

Just before 4 p.m., police responded to the intersection of 31st and York streets for reports of shot fired.

Responding officers say they found a 24-year-old man who had been shot multiple times throughout his body.

Police transported the victim to Temple Hospital where they say he was pronounced at 4:03 p.m.

One gun was recovered, and no arrests were made, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.