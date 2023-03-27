Police: Man, 24, shot and killed in Strawberry Mansion
article
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in Strawberry Mansion Monday afternoon.
Just before 4 p.m., police responded to the intersection of 31st and York streets for reports of shot fired.
Responding officers say they found a 24-year-old man who had been shot multiple times throughout his body.
Police transported the victim to Temple Hospital where they say he was pronounced at 4:03 p.m.
One gun was recovered, and no arrests were made, according to authorities.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.