Police: Man, 24, shot in the face inside South Philadelphia corner store

Authorities say a man was shot twice, including once in the face, Thursday night inside a South Philadelphia corner store.

Officer from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to a grocery store on the 1900 block of Ringgold Street just before 7 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found a 24-year-old man inside the store shot in the chin and hand, according to preliminary information shared by authorities.

Officer drove the man to Temple University Hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

No arrests were reported immediately following the shooting.

