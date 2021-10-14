Police: Man, 26, shot to death near Trenton housing project

article

Police in New Jersey's capital say a 26-year-old man died after he was shot multiple times Wednesday night near a housing project.

A Trenton police officer was parked near the Donnelly Home around 11 p.m. when gunfire erupted approximately 50-yards from the police cruiser, according to investigators.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

The officer drove towards the sound of the gunfire and found 26-year-old Melvin Williams shot multiple times, police said.

Williams was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center where police say he died.

No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly shooting.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter