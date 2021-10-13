Caught on Camera: Brutal Burlington County strong-armed robbery leaves employee injured

A series of convenience store robberies has become a disturbing trend in the area and, in many cases, gas stations are targeted and the attendants are the victims.

Faithful, daily customers at a 7-Eleven on Meetinghouse Square in Evesham Township, New Jersey learned of a savage, strong-armed robbery at the store Tuesday night.

"I can’t believe this. It’s ridiculous," Tony Amico stated while Mike Hanf remarked," I can’t believe that."

Mike Hanf watched the surveillance video police released and was taken aback.

Around 10:45 p.m., one of the two suspects blasted a 7-Eleven employee with repeated punches, knocking the victim to the ground three separate times. Police say the men acted out after they tried to buy vaping products, but were turned away because of their ages. They grabbed what they could and walked out, but the cameras snapped their photos.

"Not surprised," commented Richard Piendak. "It’s the world we are living in today. It’s unpredictable."

Piendak says unfortunately, he’s not surprised, but he does feel for the employee. "Oh definitely. They’re fearing for their life. It’s a shame. I hope he’s going to be okay."

It’s one of several recent convenience store robberies in the area. Police say multiple Wawa stores in Burlington and Camden counties have been hit. One local police department says it does not think those crimes are related to the brutal assault. Store customers are shaking their heads.

"It’s not good. Not good," Amico added.

