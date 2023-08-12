Police: Man, 27, shot in chest and killed on East Germantown street
EAST GERMANTOWN - A violent weekend in Philadelphia continues as a 27-year-old man is shot death in East Germantown.
14th District officers were called to the 5100 block of Belfield Avenue in Philadelphia’s East Germantown neighborhood Saturday afternoon, just before 2 p.m. on the report of a shooting.
When they arrived, officers found the 27-year-old victim on the street with a gunshot wound to the chest.
MORE LOCAL HEADLINES:
- Man critically injured after shooting inside North Philadelphia store, police say
- Philadelphia police investigate fatal motorcycle crash near Boathouse Row
- 1 man killed, 1 injured, 1 in custody in Kensington double shooting: officials
Police took him to Einstein Medical Center where he died just after arriving.
Police are actively investigating the shooting.
___
Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.
Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.