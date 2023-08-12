Police: Man, 27, shot in chest and killed on East Germantown street

article

A violent weekend in Philadelphia continues as a 27-year-old man is shot death in East Germantown.

14th District officers were called to the 5100 block of Belfield Avenue in Philadelphia’s East Germantown neighborhood Saturday afternoon, just before 2 p.m. on the report of a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found the 27-year-old victim on the street with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police took him to Einstein Medical Center where he died just after arriving.

Police are actively investigating the shooting.

