Police: Man, 39, shot and killed as two others are injured in North Philly shooting

article

A man is dead and two others are injured after a shooting North Philadelphia late Saturday.

The shooting happened on North 26th and West Silver Streets about 10:30 Saturday night, officials said.

Three men were shot at the scene, with a 39-year-old man sustaining a gunshot wound to the mouth and one to the chest. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital, but did not survive his injuries and was pronounced dead.

MORE HEADLINES:

The other two men, a 36-year-old and 52-year-old, were each shot once. They are listed in stable condition at Temple.

Police said no arrests have been made and an investigation is underway.

This was just another in a string of shootings across Philadelphia Saturday in which three other people were killed and at least five people injured, crossing the 400 homicide mark for the year.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter