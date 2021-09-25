Woman, 32, hit by gunfire while driving in East Falls, police say
EAST FALLS - A woman is in critical condition after police say she was shot six times while driving in East Falls on Saturday night.
The 32-year-old woman was hit by gunfire near the intersection of Roberts Avenue and Henry Avenue around 6:30 p.m., according to police.
She was driven by officers to Temple University Hospital where she was placed in critical condition.
No arrests were reported immediately following the shooting.
