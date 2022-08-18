Police: Man, 41, hospitalized in critical condition after being shot 5 times in West Philadelphia

article

Police are investigating a shooting that left a man in the hospital on Thursday morning.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred on the 4200 block of Stiles Street at 9:32 a.m.

Officials say a 41-year-old man was shot five times throughout his body and transported to Presbyterian Hospital, where he is in critical condition.

No arrests were made in the case and the investigation is ongoing, police say.