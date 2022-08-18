Police: Man, 41, hospitalized in critical condition after being shot 5 times in West Philadelphia
article
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that left a man in the hospital on Thursday morning.
According to authorities, the shooting occurred on the 4200 block of Stiles Street at 9:32 a.m.
MORE LOCAL HEADLINES
- 'Very brave': Block captain shot after chasing catalytic converter thieves in East Germantown, police say
- Warrington the target of over 2 dozen burglaries, stolen vehicles in less than 24 hours, police say
- Delaware County cemetery seeing the tragic result of Philadelphia's gun violence crisis
Officials say a 41-year-old man was shot five times throughout his body and transported to Presbyterian Hospital, where he is in critical condition.
No arrests were made in the case and the investigation is ongoing, police say.