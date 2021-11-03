Police: Man, 47, critically wounded after he was shot multiple times inside East Frankford store

article

A 47-year-old man was critically injured during a shooting inside of a store in Philadelphia’s East Frankford neighborhood.

The shooting happened inside a discount grocery store on the 4700 block of Frankford Avenue, Wednesday, about 1:45 in the afternoon, according to officials.

Responding officers found the 47-year-old victim shot twice, once in the abdomen and once in the back.

MORE HEADLINES:

Medics rushed him to Temple University Hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

Officers say they are investigating possible motives for the shooting. No weapons have been found and no arrests have been made.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter