Police: Man, 51, shot to death in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A man is dead after police say he was fatally shot Saturday afternoon in North Philadelphia.
According to investigators, a 51-year-old man was hit once in the left shoulder just before 3 p.m. on the 700 block of North 10th Street.
Officers rushed the unnamed man to Jefferson University Hospital where he died.
No arrests were reported immediately after the deadly shooting.
