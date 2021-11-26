21-year-old woman killed in row home fire in Chester, officials say

A 21-year-old was killed in a 2-alarm row home fire in Chester, according to officials.

The blaze broke out on the 300 block of Clayton Street around 2 p.m. Friday. Video shows the heavily damaged home and firefighters on the location.

Chester City officers on the scene, along with a city resident, assisted in evacuating three juveniles and an adult female from the rear of the property. Due to heavy fire conditions, officers were unable to enter the property.

Once firefighters were able to get inside the home, they located the deceased woman.

The Red Cross is assisting 15 people with temporary lodging and other emergency services following the fire.

The investigation is going.

