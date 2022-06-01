Police: Man, 55, fatally shot in North Philadelphia amid spate of shootings in neighborhood

Philadelphia police are investigating another shooting that took place in North Philadelphia after days of bloodshed in the neighborhood.

Authorities say officers responded to the 3400 block of N 2nd Street just after 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to police, investigators believe a man was standing on a sidewalk with a woman when someone came up and opened fire.

Authorities say the man was shot multiple times throughout his body.

He was transported to a local hospital by authorities but did not survive, according to police.

Authorities found eight fired cased cartridges and two partial bullet casings on the ground, per officials.

The suspect fled south on N 2nd Street after the shooting, police say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.