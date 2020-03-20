Police: Man, 60, struck by stray gunfire in shooting turned car crash in Point Breeze

article

Authorities say a 60-year-old man is in critical condition after he was struck by stray gunfire inside his home during a shooting turned car crash Thursday night in Point Breeze.

According to investigators, the incident happened on the 1700 block of Watkins Street just before 11 p.m. Police say a man and a woman, both in their early 20s, were sitting inside a car when three unknown shooters opened fire on them.

The gunshots reportedly continued as the man and woman drove away, which caused the vehicle to crash.

During the hail of gunfire, police say a 60-year-old man who was inside his home was struck in the shoulder by a stray gunfire that entered through a window.

RELATED

Police: Man, 64, fatally struck by vehicle in North Philadelphia hit-and-run

Advertisement

Police investigating fatal double shooting in Kensington

Man succumbs to injuries after shooting in North Philadelphia

The victim was rushed to Jefferson Hospital where he is reportedly listed in critical conditions.

The man and woman inside the car were not hit by gunfire, but treated for minor injuries sustained during the crash and released.

Police have not made any arrests and continue to investigate what sparked the shooting.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP