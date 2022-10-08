Police: Man, 74, struck by 2 vehicles, killed crossing highway in New Castle

An early morning crash claimed the life of a 74-year-old pedestrian in New Castle, according to authorities.

Police say the elderly man was crossing South Dupont Highway when he was struck by two vehicles just before 6 a.m. Saturday.

He was pronounced dead on the scene. His identify has yet to be released.

Both vehicles reportedly stopped at the scene, which was reportedly dark with limited lighting. Neither driver suffered any injuries.