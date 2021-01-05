Police: Man, 83, recovering from injuries sustained during Hunting Park home invasion

An 83-year-old man is recovering after he was injured during a home invasion late December.

Officials say police were called to the 3900 block of North Fairhill Street Dec. 31 around 3 a.m. after a home invasion reportedly occurred.

During a press conference Tuesday, East Detective Lt. Robert Brockenbrough reported an 83-year-old man was found bound and gagged at the residence. The man sustained what appeared to be blows from either a fist or a blunt object.

The victim’s daughter and son-in-law were reportedly out at the time of the home invasion. They came home and found the elderly man tied up.

The victim is recovering at a hospital.

Lt. Brockenbrough explained a safe, or more than one safe, were taken from the home. The safe or safes contained documents and a large amount of cash.

The lieutenant declined to say how much cash was taken. He did say the safes were large enough to contain the cash and documents, but mechanics were not necessary to remove the safes.

Investigators are not certain how many suspects were involved in the home invasion. Lt. Brockenbrough did indicate there were no signs of forced entry.

The home invasion took place somewhere between 9 p.m. of the prior evening and 3 a.m. December 31, when the daughter and son-in-law returned to the residence.

Authorities say the investigation is in the early stages and police are surveying the area for additional video. They are seeking witnesses, as well.

Police do not believe the home was targeted before this incident. Investigators do not know if the home was targeted for this particular incident. Lt. Brockenbrough did say nothing else was removed from the home, as far as they know.

Anyone with information regarding the home invasion is urged to contact police using the tipline at 215-686-TIPS.

