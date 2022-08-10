Police: Man allegedly barricades himself in stolen FedEx truck in West Philadelphia, refuses to come out
PHILADELPHIA - Police are on the scene of a possible barricade situation involving a FedEx truck in West Philadelphia.
Witnesses reportedly told police a man has locked himself inside a stolen FedEx truck on 47th and Linmore streets beginning around 11:26 a.m. Wednesday.
Police say the man is refusing to come out of the truck.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Teen boy dies after being partly pulled into woodchipper in Lehigh County, officials say
- Argument over girl may have sparked deadly triple shooting outside North Philadelphia Popeyes, sources say
- Ellen Greenberg case: Chester County DA to take over investigation of teacher's stabbing death, lawyer says
SkyFOX was live over the scene where law enforcement could be seen surrounding the allegedly stolen FedEx truck.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.