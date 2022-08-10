Police: Man allegedly barricades himself in stolen FedEx truck in West Philadelphia, refuses to come out

Police are on the scene of a possible barricade situation involving a FedEx truck in West Philadelphia.

Witnesses reportedly told police a man has locked himself inside a stolen FedEx truck on 47th and Linmore streets beginning around 11:26 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say the man is refusing to come out of the truck.

SkyFOX was live over the scene where law enforcement could be seen surrounding the allegedly stolen FedEx truck.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.