Police: Man dies after being shot 10 times in Kensington

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in Kensington.

It happened on the 2800 block of Kensington Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Friday.

According to police, a 26-year-old man was shot ten times throughout the body. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he died shortly after 2:45 p.m.

Police say an arrest has been made and a weapon has been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

