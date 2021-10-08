Police: Man dies after being shot 10 times in Kensington
article
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in Kensington.
It happened on the 2800 block of Kensington Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Friday.
According to police, a 26-year-old man was shot ten times throughout the body. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he died shortly after 2:45 p.m.
Police say an arrest has been made and a weapon has been recovered.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
