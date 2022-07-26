Police: Man, 32, dies after being shot in head, body in North Philadelphia

article

The Philadelphia Police Department's homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the shooting occurred just before 1 p.m. on the 1300 block of North 17th Street in North Philadelphia.

Authorities say a 32-year-old man was shot once in the head and multiple times throughout his body.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

The man was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:13 p.m., according to officials.

Police say no weapon has been recovered and no arrest has been made in the case.