Police: Man, 32, dies after being shot in head, body in North Philadelphia

article

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department's homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Tuesday afternoon. 

According to police, the shooting occurred just before 1 p.m. on the 1300 block of North 17th Street in North Philadelphia. 

Authorities say a 32-year-old man was shot once in the head and multiple times throughout his body. 

The man was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:13 p.m., according to officials. 

Police say no weapon has been recovered and no arrest has been made in the case. 