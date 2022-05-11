Police: Man dies after being shot in the face, head near Chestnut Hill

A man is dead after police say he was the victim of a daytime shooting in Philadelphia earlier this week.

Brandon Dixon, 30, was found with gunshot wounds to the face and head, according to police. He reportedly died after being transported to a local hospital.

The shooting, which occurred on the 1000 block of East Mount Airy Avenue on Monday, was the second daytime shooting in the area that day.

MORE HEADLINES:

About a half hour earlier, a 37-year-old man died after being shot in the head on the 3100 block of Westmont Street around 2 p.m.

Advertisement

Police say no weapons were recovered, and no arrests have been made. An investigation is underway.