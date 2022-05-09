Expand / Collapse search

2 killed in afternoon shootings across Philadelphia, police say

Published 
Updated 3:51PM
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are investigating two deadly broad daylight shootings that happened minutes apart Monday afternoon in Philadelphia. 

Officers were called to the 3100 block of Westmont Street around 2 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police say a 35-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the head and died at the scene. 

According to investigators, a 39-year-old man later arrived at Temple University Hospital with a gunshot wound to the palm. He is expected to recover, police said. 

Nearly a half hour later, officers in Stenton were called to the 1000 block of East Mount Airy Avenue where police say a 31-year-old man was critically wounded. 

Medics took the unnamed man to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he died. 

No arrests were reported in either deadly shooting. Police did not share a motive or provide a description of potential suspects.