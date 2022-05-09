2 killed in afternoon shootings across Philadelphia, police say

article

Authorities are investigating two deadly broad daylight shootings that happened minutes apart Monday afternoon in Philadelphia.

Officers were called to the 3100 block of Westmont Street around 2 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police say a 35-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the head and died at the scene.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

According to investigators, a 39-year-old man later arrived at Temple University Hospital with a gunshot wound to the palm. He is expected to recover, police said.

Nearly a half hour later, officers in Stenton were called to the 1000 block of East Mount Airy Avenue where police say a 31-year-old man was critically wounded.

Medics took the unnamed man to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he died.

Advertisement

No arrests were reported in either deadly shooting. Police did not share a motive or provide a description of potential suspects.