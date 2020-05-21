Police: Man fatally shot while sitting in car at home in Oxford Circle

article

Authorities say are investigating after a man was fatally shot while sitting inside his car at his home in Oxford Circle.

Police responded to the 6500 block of Roosevelt Boulevard just before 2 a.m. Thursday. Officers found a 45-year-old man lying outside of a parked car with the engine running.

Investigators say the man was inside his car in the driveway behind his home when a shooter fire at least seven shots at the vehicle. The victim was struck in the arm and leg.

The man was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital where he died shortly after 4 a.m.

This is an ongoing investigation.



