'It is really scary': Haddonfield police investigate rash of overnight car, residential burglaries

Haddonfield residents are anxious after reports of burglars trying to break into cars and homes in the middle of the night. Police say it’s happened several times over the last few weeks, with homeowners fast asleep.

"I think that is everyone’s worst nightmare, to have someone sneaking around your house in the middle of the night," Haddonfield resident Cindy McDonnell said.

Haddonfield police say in the last three weeks, there have been three attempted break-ins to homes and cars in the overnight hours. They’re happening in the southwest section of town, near Tavistock Country Club.

Neighbors shared Ring video they say worries them, telling FOX 29’s Jennifer Joyce it’s been viewed and shared around the neighborhood. And, even an audio warning they were being recorded did not deter three bold, masked burglars from roaming on a Haddonfield property.

MORE HEADLINES:

"Too close to home for us," resident Maryellen DiMarino said. "We look out the window and my husband said, ‘Oh my God, flashlights everywhere!’"

DiMarino described the moment after an attempted break-in happened on her block, last week, around 4:30 in the morning, about the same time her daughter was preparing to leave for crew practice.

"She kept saying, ‘Mom, do you understand, I was going out the door within 10 minutes of those guys in our bushes?’ DiMarino said. "It is really scary."

"It’s an active investigation," Chief Jason Cutler, with the Haddonfield Police Department, said. "Our detective bureau is following up on every lead that we can."

Chief Cutler calls the crimes ‘disturbing’ and says local, state and federal authorities are involved in the investigation, which spans multiple jurisdictions.

"We always tell people to close their windows, lock windows, lock car doors, take valuables out of vehicles," Chief Cutler explained. "Even keep outside lights on."

The chief says when a person sees something, they should say something and they are asking for the public’s help with the burglaries as they track down leads and increase patrols. "We’re out there, but we definitely need eyes and ears of residents as well."

Police ask anyone with information regarding the recent burglaries to contact them at 856-429-3000 or call 911.