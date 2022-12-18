Man, 20, shot and killed on Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve trail, officials say

A 20-year-old is dead after being found shot inside the Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve, prompting a death investigation in Mercer County.

Police found the man slumped over in the driver's seat of a Mercedes C300 on a trail near Harbourton-Woodsville Road around 7 p.m. Saturday.

The victim, identified as Phillip Urban, was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound.

Officials say Urban was meeting an acquaintance at the Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve when he was shot. However, it is unclear what sparked the fatal shooting.

No arrests have been made at this time.