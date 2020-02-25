Police: Man found shot to death inside Manayunk garage

Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a garage in Manayunk.

It happened on the 300 block of DuPont Street around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, the man just pulled into his garage when he was shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say they found over 30 bullet holes throughout the vehicle.

Courtesy: Todd Young

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered. Police believe this was a targeted execution-style murder.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

