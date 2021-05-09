Police: Man critical after being stabbed in the face, chest during a robbery in Southwest Philadelphia

article

A man is in critical condition after he was stabbed multiple times during a robbery in Southwest Philadelphia.

The incident happened Saturday night at approximately 11:43 p.m. inside a basement apartment.

The 66-year-old Black man was stabbed twice in the face and stabbed twice in the chest during the robbery.

He was taken to Presbyterian Hospital where he is recovering.

The suspect is said to be a 25-year-old Black female with a small build and medium complexion. A scene was held, but no arrests have been made at this time.

