Police: Man in custody after vandalism at East Mount Airy mosque

Officials announced on Monday that the man they believe is responsible for vandalizing a mosque in East Mount Airy over the weekend is in custody.

Police launched an investigation after a man was caught on camera vandalizing the Masjidullah mosque, located on Limekin Pike in East Mount Airy.

Resident Imam Abdul-Zahir says it happened just around midnight on Saturday, at a time when their youth group was wrapping up.

The camera footage from the mosque shows a man getting off a bus at Washington Lane and Limekiln Pike on Friday night. The man is seen walking towards the entrance of Masjidullah before turning away and immediately heading towards the back of the building.

Officials say the man spray-painted Masjidullah's doors and a brand-new refrigerator used for their food pantry. The vandalism included a cross, a Star of David, and the name Jesus written out, according to police.

On Monday night, police announced the man who they believe is responsible for spray-painting the mosque was taken into custody.

Masjidullah responded to the vandalism with a statement, along with The Perfecting Church and Congregation Rodeph Shalom, to show three distinct faith communities coming together to rule out the hate.

"We don’t love God better by hating our brother, but we love God better by loving our brother," said Lead Pastor at The Perfecting Church, Pastor Kevin Brown.

"We’ll come stronger out of this and, at the same time, it’s a warning sign that fanaticism and hatred is real," said Executive Director of CAIR Philadelphia, Ahmet Tekelioglu. "It’s sad for our communities to not be able to worship in peace."

Some of the vandalism remnants were still clear even after clean-up on Sunday, but mosque leaders said it only motivated them more.

"We’re not quitting on Philadelphia. This only makes me want to come harder and do more, because clearly someone tried, wants to deter us, and we’re not going to be deterred at all," Abdul-Zahir said.

Officials say they will provide an update when formal charging is completed.